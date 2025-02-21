Wedbush Issues Negative Estimate for Toll Brothers Earnings

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $14.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $115.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

