Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $165.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.09.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE EXR opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.79.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,894,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,094,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,064,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,520,000 after buying an additional 104,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.