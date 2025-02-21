Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. HP has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,964.40. This represents a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,871,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,776,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $482,164,000 after purchasing an additional 592,391 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $419,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,942 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

