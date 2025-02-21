Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Price

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s previous close.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 1.42. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $89.15 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,260,164.40. This trade represents a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2,770.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in Freshpet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.