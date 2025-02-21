What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CFR Q4 Earnings?

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CFR. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $142.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $94.09 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.35 and its 200-day moving average is $127.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

