William Blair Has Negative Outlook for JLL Q1 Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

JLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $271.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

