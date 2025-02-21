Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) by 6,880.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,736 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global Lights Acquisition worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Global Lights Acquisition by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,105,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Lights Acquisition by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition in the third quarter worth $669,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Lights Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

GLAC stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Global Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

