WP Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10,290.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 99,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IYF opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average of $109.64. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $88.73 and a 52-week high of $119.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.