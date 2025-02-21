WP Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

PayPal stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.