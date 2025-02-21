WP Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 49,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

