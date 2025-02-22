21,170 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $406.61 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.76 and its 200 day moving average is $329.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 797.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

