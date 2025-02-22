21,170 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD
CrowdStrike Trading Down 6.8 %
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $406.61 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.76 and its 200 day moving average is $329.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 797.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.