44 Wealth Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $1,419,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,560.58. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.32, for a total value of $993,565.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,177.60. This trade represents a 23.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,897. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $310.02 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.10 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.50 and its 200 day moving average is $304.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.