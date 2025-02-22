44 Wealth Management LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.95.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

