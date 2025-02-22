44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 649,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,006,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

PPG opened at $114.88 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.