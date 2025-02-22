48,309 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,309 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Summit Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,181,000 after acquiring an additional 429,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,257,000 after buying an additional 488,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,885,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 21.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,419,000 after buying an additional 313,957 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $78,197.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,651.11. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

