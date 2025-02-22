55,255 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $47,022,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in KBR by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,624,000 after acquiring an additional 353,209 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,876,000 after acquiring an additional 305,889 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in KBR by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 882,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 218,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 549,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 206,426 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

KBR Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

