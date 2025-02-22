585 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Acquired by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 36,658.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 669,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after purchasing an additional 373,835 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,820,000 after buying an additional 321,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CAVA Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,959,000 after buying an additional 316,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.89 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $172.43.

In other news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,860.76. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at $42,785,024.10. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,784 shares of company stock valued at $96,522,922. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CAVA Group from $142.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

