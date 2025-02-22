63,000 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3,800.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,406,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,936,000 after purchasing an additional 331,490 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $6,488,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 212,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 161,283 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in SLM during the third quarter valued at about $3,250,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $122,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,292.50. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

