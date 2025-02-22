70,000 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZETA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zeta Global from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

NYSE ZETA opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

