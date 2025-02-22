74,331 Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Purchased by Variant Private Wealth LLC

Variant Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares comprises 1.9% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 622,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 141,941 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

SOXL stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

