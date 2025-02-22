831 Shares in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loar by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,827,000 after purchasing an additional 656,016 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Loar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Loar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Loar by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Loar by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Loar Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Loar Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $96.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Manella sold 28,153 shares of Loar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $2,285,179.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 580,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,110,093.96. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 120,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $9,765,156.85. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,865,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,748,592.59. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,706 shares of company stock valued at $92,185,256 in the last ninety days.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

