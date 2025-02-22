838 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.