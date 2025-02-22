Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up approximately 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 228.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $12,406,000.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,800. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $880,070.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,982.09. This trade represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $99.51 and a 1 year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

