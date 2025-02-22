AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.63. 32,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 123,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.05% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

