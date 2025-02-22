Air Canada (TSE:AC) Director Vagn Sorensen Buys 11,440 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Director Vagn Sorensen acquired 11,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,057.14.

Air Canada stock opened at C$16.84 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$26.18. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00.

AC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Air Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

