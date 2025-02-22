Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky Sells 230,772 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $18,498,523.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51.

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $4,994,930.07.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $5,122,620.59.

On Monday, January 6th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $5,223,773.02.

On Monday, December 23rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $5,137,620.38.

On Monday, December 9th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $5,288,002.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Baird R W upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

