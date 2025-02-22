Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $100.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $112.00.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.90.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 21.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $76.73 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,840.22. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,196.36. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $489,383,000 after purchasing an additional 690,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $477,454,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $423,066,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,427,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,198,000 after buying an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,215,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $211,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.