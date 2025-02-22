Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.90.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 21.7 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,836 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

