Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $498,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,965.76. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Catriona Yale sold 9,074 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $264,144.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKRO. Bank of America raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

