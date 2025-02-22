Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.53.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.39. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$15.28 and a one year high of C$34.42. The firm has a market cap of C$9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director David Alexander Fleck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,700.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

