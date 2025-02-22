Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 16,000 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in DXC Technology by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

