Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.07 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 103,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 75,540 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,545,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 65,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 66,966 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

