Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in ARM by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the period. KP Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 28.6% during the third quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of ARM by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $144.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.22. The firm has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a PE ratio of 190.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 4.57. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $188.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

