Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $986,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,157,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 830,133.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 159.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,444. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

