Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Up 5.7 %

BABA opened at $143.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.