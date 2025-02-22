Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 389,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $190.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.17. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.82 and a 1 year high of $335.40.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners raised shares of Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.91.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

