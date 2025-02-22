Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Insider Scott McMillan Purchases 50,000 Shares

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ – Get Free Report) insider Scott McMillan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$124,900.00 ($79,554.14).
Scott McMillan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 13th, Scott McMillan purchased 70,000 shares of Alliance Aviation Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$181,650.00 ($115,700.64).
Alliance Aviation Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $415.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72.
Alliance Aviation Services Company Profile
Alliance Aviation Services Limited provides contract, charter, and allied aviation services in Australia and internationally. The company offers specialized aviation services, including aircraft wet leasing, dry leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, engine leasing, and engineering services for airlines and clients.
