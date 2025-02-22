Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Insider Scott McMillan Purchases 50,000 Shares

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ – Get Free Report) insider Scott McMillan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$124,900.00 ($79,554.14).

Scott McMillan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alliance Aviation Services alerts:

On Thursday, February 13th, Scott McMillan purchased 70,000 shares of Alliance Aviation Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$181,650.00 ($115,700.64).

Alliance Aviation Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $415.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Alliance Aviation Services Company Profile

Alliance Aviation Services Limited provides contract, charter, and allied aviation services in Australia and internationally. The company offers specialized aviation services, including aircraft wet leasing, dry leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, engine leasing, and engineering services for airlines and clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.