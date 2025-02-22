Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,353 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.36% of American Water Works worth $86,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 61,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

American Water Works Stock Up 3.1 %

American Water Works stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

