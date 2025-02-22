Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.39% of NVR worth $97,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NVR by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in NVR by 28.9% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR by 29.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of NVR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,084.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7,073.38 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7,959.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,770.32.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

