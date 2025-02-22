Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 143,917 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,917 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.78% of Franklin Electric worth $79,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 387,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,571,000 after purchasing an additional 63,436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 61,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.65. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.53%.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.