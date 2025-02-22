Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells $529,302.32 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,824 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total transaction of $529,302.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,948.32. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70.

On Monday, December 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $181.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average is $177.22.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

