America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) & Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Head-To-Head Survey

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lazydays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 1 1 0 1 2.33 Lazydays 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for America’s Car-Mart and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.

America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. Lazydays has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.85%. Given Lazydays’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Lazydays”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $1.39 billion 0.26 -$31.39 million ($0.82) -53.97 Lazydays $1.08 billion 0.01 -$110.27 million ($13.85) -0.05

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. America’s Car-Mart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazydays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart -0.29% -2.26% -0.73% Lazydays -20.83% -62.37% -8.53%

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Lazydays on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

