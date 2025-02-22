Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. recently disclosed its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The company issued a press release on February 19, 2025, detailing its performance. The total revenue for 2024 amounted to $528 million, reflecting a substantial growth of 33% (calculated at Constant Exchange Rates – CER) compared to the previous year. Notably, the company achieved profitability according to Non-GAAP metrics for the fiscal year.

Get alerts:

A significant portion of the revenue growth was attributed to the success of the company’s flagship product, Galafold, indicated for treating adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable variant. The fiscal year 2024 saw Galafold contribute $458.1 million in revenue, marking a 19% growth at CER. Galafold is the sole approved oral treatment for amenable patients in Fabry disease, demonstrating its standard of care status.

Moreover, Amicus Therapeutics reported successful performance of Pombiliti and Opfolda in its first full year of launch in select regions, including the U.S., Germany, Austria, Spain, and the U.K. The combined revenue of Pombiliti and Opfolda in 2024 was $70.2 million, depicting a positive growth trend. The company outlined strategic priorities for 2025, aiming for continued revenue growth, particularly a 10-15% Galafold revenue growth and a 65-85% revenue growth for Pombiliti and Opfolda at CER.

In addition to commercial success, Amicus Therapeutics emphasized its ongoing efforts in advancing clinical studies to broaden labels and reinforce scientific leadership in Fabry and Pompe diseases. The company’s commitment to enhancing patient diagnosis and treatment included initiatives using AI and family screening to improve the identification of individuals with Fabry disease.

Amicus Therapeutics aims to expand its global footprint in 2025, with plans to launch in up to 10 new countries, introduce new reimbursement agreements, and anticipate regulatory approvals in markets like Canada and Japan.

The company’s robust performance in 2024 and strategic outlook for 2025, underscored by strong financial guidance, position Amicus Therapeutics as a key player in the rare disease therapeutic landscape with a focus on sustainable growth and innovative treatments. The detailed financial results and forward-looking information can be found in the full report attached to this disclosure.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Amicus Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

See Also