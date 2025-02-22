Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NLY stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.52%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

