Apparel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 19th

PDD, Walmart, and Costco Wholesale are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that primarily design, manufacture, and/or sell clothing, footwear, and accessories. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies on the stock market, with the value of the stocks influenced by factors such as consumer trends, economic conditions, and company performance within the fashion industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.00. 4,722,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,268,701. PDD has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $170.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,428,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,727,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,059.14. 477,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,659. The company has a market capitalization of $470.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $972.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $927.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23.

