Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $46,000 in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 854.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in RxSight by 82.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in RxSight by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RxSight from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

RxSight Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $108,631.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $227,913.21. The trade was a 32.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $143,078.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,695.68. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,506 shares of company stock worth $567,456 over the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

