Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 836 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 167.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 177,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,505,000 after purchasing an additional 280,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $52.02 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

