Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 244,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hexcel by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 581,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $62.68 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $77.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

