Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.85. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,768.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,378.48. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 213,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $996,111.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,638,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,032.55. This represents a 14.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 166,408 shares of company stock worth $896,463 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ardelyx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ardelyx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

