Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 6,744,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARDX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott purchased 213,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $996,111.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,638,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,032.55. This represents a 14.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,768.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,378.48. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,408 shares of company stock worth $896,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.